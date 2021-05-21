Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robert Cate Jr. – Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Speeding, more than 15 but less than 25 mph over the speed limit
-Sell adulterants intended to defeat drug or alcohol test - 1st offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Ryan Jackson – Waterloo
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
