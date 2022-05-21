Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Peacheana Cunningham – Laurens
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Moncorey Daniel - Laurens
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Autumn Gillian - Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, .16 or higher, 1st Offense
-Child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses w/ minor in vehicle
Shamika Johnson - Clinton
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
-Public disorderly conduct
Mandy Mcwatters - Clinton
-Administer, distribute, etc. Sched. I(b) or (c) or Sched. II drug, LSD, narcotic drug - 3rd or sub. offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
