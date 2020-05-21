Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jesse Anderson
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Joshua Boyd - Gray Court
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
Malik Copeland - Clinton
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Murder
Robert Ficklin - Clinton
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Ricky Grant - Cross Hill
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
