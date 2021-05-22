Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kenneth Burnside – Laurens
-Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register - 3rd & sub. offense
-Failure to appear after release for a Misdemeanor
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Daquan Green – Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Marion Pitts - Laurens
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
Randy Toland - Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 4th or subsequent Offense
