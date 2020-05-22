Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Shelly Ray – Laurens
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
-Unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug or device without prescription
April Alanis – Laurens
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Donald Bradley – Waterloo
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Ray Emery - Laurens
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
