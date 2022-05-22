Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jerilyn Rowe - Homeless
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Criminal Conspiracy
Bryant Sullivan - Laurens
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Reckless Driving
-Striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway - failure to report
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
