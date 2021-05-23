Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Nancy Thompson – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence of a high and aggravated nature
James Bluford – Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
