Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Evelyn Barnett – Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Phillip Copeland – Clinton
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia (civil fine)
Forrest Johnson – Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
