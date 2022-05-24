Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Megan Clardy – Gray Court
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Reahana Landreth - Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 200 g or more, but less than 400 g
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Taylor Long - Clinton
-Take or attempt a vehicle from person by force without great bodily harm
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 200 g or more, but less than 400 g
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Heather Norton - Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Andrea Storey - Laurens
-Take or attempt a vehicle from person by force without great bodily harm
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 200 g or more, but less than 400 g
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Dillon Tucker - Clinton
-Take or attempt a vehicle from person by force without great bodily harm
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 200 g or more, but less than 400 g
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Deanna Bowling - Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
