Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christopher Burnett – Laurens (photo not available)
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Agusto Alonzo Francisco – Laurens (photo not available)
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
David Summers - Clinton (photo not available)
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
