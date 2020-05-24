Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Edwin Lopez – Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Joe Hughes Jr. – Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, .16 or higher, 1st Offense
-Moped licensing provisions violation - 1st offense
-A person who operates or an owner of a moped registered or licensed as a result of a false statement or knowingly concealing a fact
Bobby Patterson Sr. – Laurens
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Troy Patterson - Clinton
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Christopher Simmons - Gray Court
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Ronald Williamson - Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
