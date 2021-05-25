Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Alfred Beck – Enoree

-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

 

Adam Brodsky – Gray Court

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

 

Eric Hill - Clinton

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

 

Chase Keller - Enoree

-Public disorderly conduct

 

Richard Long - Clinton

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.

-Unlawful transportation / possession of nonferrous metals in vehicle, 1st offense

-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status

 

Jakevious Booker - Laurens

-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.

-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

 

Jamie Elledge - Ware Shoals 

-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.

 

Brandy Hysmith - Gray Court

-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

 

Gordon Mars - Clinton

-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense

-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.

 