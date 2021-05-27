Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tiquavious Bluford – Mountville
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
Kristopher Burton - Waterloo
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Speeding, more than 25 mph over the speed limit
Garry Henry - Laurens
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 3rd Offense
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Joseph Johnson - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Amanda Marler - Laurens
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 100 g or more, but less than 200 g
Nicholas Roughton - Waterloo
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Killian Simpson - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
