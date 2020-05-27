Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kenneth Hamilton – Joanna
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Burglary (Violent) (After 06/20/85) - Second degree
Robert Howell – Laurens
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Jatavia Williams – Laurens
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Attempted Murder
Timothy Corteville - Laurens
-Filing a false police report of a Felony violation
Matthew Edge - Ware Shoals
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
John Fulmer - Laurens
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.