Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Travis Cain – Waterloo

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

Brian Dodgens - Gray Court

-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense

 

Christopher Dodgens - Gray Court

-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense

 

Marlena Dodgens - Gray Court

-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense

-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture

 

Michael Dodgens - Gray Court

-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense

 

Quinton Godfrey - Clinton

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

 

Joshua Holmes - Clinton

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

 

Michael Yeargin - Laurens

-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture

-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture

 

Brailyn Young - Gray Court

-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense

-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture

 

Teunna Booker - Clinton

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

 

Hanna Graddick - Laurens

-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway

 