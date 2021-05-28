Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Travis Cain – Waterloo
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Brian Dodgens - Gray Court
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Christopher Dodgens - Gray Court
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Marlena Dodgens - Gray Court
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Michael Dodgens - Gray Court
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Quinton Godfrey - Clinton
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Joshua Holmes - Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Michael Yeargin - Laurens
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Brailyn Young - Gray Court
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Teunna Booker - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Hanna Graddick - Laurens
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
