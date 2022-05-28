Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Billy Roberts - Gray Court
-Unlawful communication
-Stalking
-Resisting arrest
Andres Salazar - Laurens
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
