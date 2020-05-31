Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Sidney Cheeks – Clinton
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Brandon Corteville – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
Angel Shepard – Clinton
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.