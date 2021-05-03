Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Truman Knight Jr. – Gray Court
-Entry on another's land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense
-Possession, making implements capable of being used in crime
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Ronald Smith – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
