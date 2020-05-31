Arrest Report for May 30

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Shamica Thompson – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Failure to return license plate and registration upon loss of insurance - 1st offense
