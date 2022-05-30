Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Francis Bennett – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Tony Hunnicutt - Joanna
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Tykevion Stoddard - Waterloo
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Charles Briggs - Laurens
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Nuisance, common
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.