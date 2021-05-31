Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jarvis Clark – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Lakeisha Mosley - Laurens
-Domestic Violence of a high and aggravated nature
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Aaron Bagwell - Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Matthew Godwin - Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
Michelle Ridley - Laurens
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
