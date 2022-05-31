Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Hanna Graddick – Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Lauren Kuykendall - Waterloo
-Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
-Kidnapping
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Johnny Ricks - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.