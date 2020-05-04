Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Devante Pulley – Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Yashire Thompson - Laurens
- Unlawful carrying of pistol
Timothy Wells - Laurens
- Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam, w.i.t.d. - 3rd or sub. offense
Randall Worthy - Clinton
- Leaving the scene of accident involving unattended vehicle
- Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.