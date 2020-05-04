Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Devante Pulley – Clinton

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

 

Yashire Thompson - Laurens

- Unlawful carrying of pistol

 

Timothy Wells - Laurens

- Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam, w.i.t.d. - 3rd or sub. offense

 

Randall Worthy - Clinton

- Leaving the scene of accident involving unattended vehicle

- Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

 