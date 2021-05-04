Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
James Byrd – Laurens
-Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
-Threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Edward Sylvester – Laurens
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Billy Williamson - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Manuel Cruz - Laurens
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Wilson Simpson Jr. - Whitmire
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Headlights -improper lights (altered)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.