Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Bismarck Bermudez Canales – Joanna
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Justin Gray - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Henry Lynch - Joanna
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Stephen Rhodes - Joanna
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 100 g or more, but less than 200 g
Michael Brooks - Gray Court
-Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Willie Cook Jr. - Waterloo
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Steven Frazier - Clinton
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
