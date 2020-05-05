Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
David Arrington – Gray Court
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Artemis Dendy – Clinton
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Carleus Fowler – Ware Shoals
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Marie Sanders - Laurens
- Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
- Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
James Wise - Joanna
- Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
