Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michael Beaudoin – Waterloo
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Seth Hudson - Laurens
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
Daniel Hara - Gray Court
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Christopher Thomas - Gray Court
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
