Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Da’Quasia Byrd – Laurens
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Francisco Francisco – Laurens
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor or Attempt - victim under 11 yrs of age - First degree
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Charles Howard - Gray Court
-Reckless Driving
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Anthony Dominick - Clinton
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Marquita Mcgowan - Clinton
-Neglect of vulnerable adult
Kalvin Page - Laurens
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
Stephen Pritchard - Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Albertina Vance - Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Violation of Beginner Permit
Joseph Wainwright - Laurens
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
