Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Leisha Crooks – Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Leon Deitz III – Clinton
-Criminal sexual conduct - Second degree
Wendell Hill - Laurens
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Dennis Sims - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.