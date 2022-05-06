Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Brian Grady – Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2000 or less
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Escape, attempted escape or possess tools to escape from prison, recaptured
Jordan Bodie - Laurens
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Juan Hernandez - Gray Court
-Seatbelt violation - Non-criminal
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Janice Powell - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Robert Sanders - Clinton
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
