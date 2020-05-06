Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michael Campbell – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Kimberly Rumsey – Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Jessica Henderson – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
