Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michael Hall – Gray Court
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Injury to real property, fixtures or improvements to obtain nonferrous metals, damage of less than $5,000
Jamaurice Lee – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Michael Sain - Clinton
-Unlawful communication (after 07/20/01)
-Unlawful communication (after 07/20/01)
Sanquan Seegars - Gray Court
-Unlawful for person subject to DV order of protection, etc., to ship, transport, possess or receive firearm or ammunition
-Violation of court order of protection
Jeremy Teague - Gray Court
-Seatbelt violation - Non-criminal
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
-Temporary license plate- time limit to replace
-Disregarding stop sign
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
