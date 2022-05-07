Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Quentasha Blakely – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Sharell Cates - Laurens
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Joseph Wigerman Jr. - Gray Court
-Receiving stolen goods, value $10,000 or more
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
Jamarius Wilson - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Antuion Young - Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
