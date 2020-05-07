Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kwansa Smith – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Christian Suber – Gray Court
- Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
- Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
- Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
