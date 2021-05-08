Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Jennifer Hughes – Laurens

-Assault & battery 3rd degree

-Contempt of magistrate’s court

 

Kenneth Hamilton – Laurens

-Contempt of court penalty for violation

 

Amber Pridemore - Clinton

-Possession of less than one gram of meth

-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture

 

Detanyo Quarles - Gray Court

-Ill treatment of animals in general

 

Cheyenne Tucker - Laurens

-Possession of less than one gram of meth

-Shoplifting, Value $2000 or less

 