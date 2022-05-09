Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tyrone Neal – Joanna
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Michael Walker - Gray Court
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
Quentin Green - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Christopher Jones - Gray Court
-Public disorderly conduct
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Contempt of Municipal Court
Kimberly Wooten - Clinton
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
