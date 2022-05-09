Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Tyrone Neal – Joanna

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 

Michael Walker - Gray Court

-Assault & Battery 1st degree

 

Quentin Green - Laurens

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest

 

Christopher Jones - Gray Court

-Public disorderly conduct

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

-Contempt of Municipal Court

 

Kimberly Wooten - Clinton

-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

 