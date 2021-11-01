Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Clara Galicia-Garza – Enoree
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Johnathan Savage - Waterloo
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Catherina Young - Laurens
-Intent to defraud, counterfeit game tickets; alter, make, etc.
