Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Julie DeYoung – Gray Court (photo not available)
-Public disorderly conduct
Tiffany Ellis – Laurens (photo not available)
-Public disorderly conduct
Paul Cagle – Laurens (photo not available)
-Unlawful communication
Alex Seiber – Gray Court
-Domestic violence, second degree
Christopher Kleespie – Laurens
-Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
Waymon Roach – Gray Court
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation
