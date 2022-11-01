Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Julie DeYoung – Gray Court (photo not available)

-Public disorderly conduct

Tiffany Ellis – Laurens (photo not available)

-Public disorderly conduct

Paul Cagle – Laurens (photo not available)

-Unlawful communication

Alex Seiber – Gray Court

-Domestic violence, second degree

Christopher Kleespie – Laurens

-Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature

Waymon Roach – Gray Court

-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation

 