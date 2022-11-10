Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Eric Pinson – Laurens
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving under suspension
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
-Driving under the influence, .10 but less than .16
Keaver Hunnicutt – Laurens
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
Jacob Lyons – Laurens
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
Jamie Dobbins – Troy
-Assault and battery, second degree
Myra Vincent – Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
