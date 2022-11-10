Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.