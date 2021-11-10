Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Direon Conner – Gray Court
-Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Doyle Roberts – Clinton
-possession of cocaine, 3rd offense
-Unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug or device without prescription
Jessica Heaton - Gray Court
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Robert Howell - Laurens
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam, w.i.t.d. - 3rd or sub. offense
Jasmine Young - Joanna
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
