Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Direon Conner – Gray Court

-Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon

-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

 

Doyle Roberts  – Clinton

-possession of cocaine, 3rd offense

-Unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug or device without prescription

 

Jessica Heaton - Gray Court

-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult

 

Robert Howell - Laurens

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st 

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense

-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam, w.i.t.d. - 3rd or sub. offense

 

Jasmine Young - Joanna 

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

 