Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Derick Canfield – Clinton
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Public disorderly conduct
Jeffrey Horne - Ware Shoals
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Tomeze Wise - Laurens
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Gregory Brown - Joanna
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Russell Vanscyoc - Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 2nd offense
