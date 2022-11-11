Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jordan Green – Kinards
-Contempt of family court by adult
Aaron Bagwell – Laurens
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation
-A person who operates or an owner of a moped registered or licensed as a result of a false statement or knowingly concealing a fact
-A person who operates or an owner of a moped registered or licensed as a result of a false statement or knowingly concealing a fact
Connie Burkhalter – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Chelsea Ortiz – Laurens
-Resisting arrest
-Interference, hindering officers serving warrant or rescuing prisoners
James Clark – Clinton
-Distribution of meth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.