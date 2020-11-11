Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jason Cauble – Clinton
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, or Attempt - victim 11 to 14 yrs of age inclusive - Second deg.
Charles Farabee – Clinton
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor - victim under 16 years of age and offender w/previous record under 23-03-0430(c) or (d), sex offender registry
Sheena Finley – Clinton
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense
-Value $2000 or less (Enhancement per 16-01-0057)
-Trespassing
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Shelly Ray - Laurens
-Value $2000 or less (Enhancement per 16-01-0057)
-Trespassing
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Jonathon Willis - Waterloo
-Chop Shop, alter, deface, destroy, disguise, etc. a vehicle id. number
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Daphane Mims - Gray Court
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
