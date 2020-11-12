Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
James Mcalister – Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Brandon Thompson – Laurens
-Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less
-Violation of Beginner Permit
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Expired vehicle license
Harry Weisner II – Joanna
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Lora Boyce - Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia (civil fine)
Jessica Crawford - Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia (civil fine)
Robert Hannah - Joanna
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Manufacture meth, 1st
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
-Attempt to possess unlawful substance, Title 44, Chapter 53, Article 3
Freddie Stewart - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.