Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Mandy Evans – Clinton
-Distribution of meth
Jonathan Binns – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Marques Tribble – Laurens
-Threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal
-Obstructing justice
-Assault and battery, third degree
-Driving under suspension
-Improper or defective head lights
-Littering, not more than 15 lbs.
Rhomiesia Henderson – Laurens
-Driving under suspension
Stephen Franklin – Belton
-Driving under suspension
