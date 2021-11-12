Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Darrell Bagwell – Gray Court
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
Casey Caudill - Laurens
-Use of 911 number unlawfully
Joshua Greene - Gray Court
-Attempted Murder
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
