Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Bryan Bouslay – Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Nathaniel Jenkins – Taylors
-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Criminal conspiracy
-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less
Imecca Morton – Laurens
-Use of 911 number unlawfully
David Miller – Homeless
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Tommy Harris – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.