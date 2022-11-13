Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Bryan Bouslay – Laurens

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

Nathaniel Jenkins – Taylors

-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more

-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more

-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more

-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more

-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more

-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more

-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

-Criminal conspiracy

-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less

Imecca Morton – Laurens

-Use of 911 number unlawfully

David Miller – Homeless

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Tommy Harris – Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

 