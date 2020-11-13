Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
John Gasque II – Laurens
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Norman Jackson – Laurens
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Michael Strange - Waterloo
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Keyla Arias Leon - Joanna
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Perry Nix - Joanna
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
