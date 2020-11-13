Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

John Gasque II – Laurens

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st

 

Norman Jackson  – Laurens

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st

 

Michael Strange - Waterloo

-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature

 

Keyla Arias Leon - Joanna

-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature

-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest

 

Perry Nix - Joanna

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 