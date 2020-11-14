Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Marty Mackey – Laurens
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Animal Fighting or Baiting Act, penalty
Larry Moultrie – Clinton
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Justice Dobbins - Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Jared Jenkins - Gray Court
-Felony driving under the influence, great bodily injury results
