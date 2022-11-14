Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Anthony Navarro – Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Jared Jenkins – Gray Court
-Felony driving under the influence, great bodily injury results
Lindsey Madden – Simpsonville
-Possession of cocaine
-Abuse / knowing and wilful neglect of a vulnerable adult
Lindsey Taylor – Waterloo
-Assault and battery, third degree
Jennifer Cunningham – Joanna
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property
Marty Mackey – Lancaster
-Abandonment of animals
Svetlana Medvedskaya – Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
